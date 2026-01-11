Fowler stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Red Wings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:07 left in the third period.

Fowler has been playing regularly of late, but his performances have had some ups and downs from a fantasy perspective. He's won just two of his last five outings while going 2-2-1, but he's given up two or fewer goals in three of those five appearances. The 21-year-old netminder is expected to continue in a timeshare in the Canadiens' crease alongside Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes.