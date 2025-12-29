Fowler stopped 18 of 22 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Fowler has been very inconsistent from game to game, though that's to be expected for a goaltender with limited experience at the NHL level. Through his six starts, he's gone 3-1-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .905 save percentage. However, even that number has been up and down. He's posted a save percentage of either at .920 (three games) or below .850 (three games). Fowler should remain as the Canadiens' No. 2 goaltender until Sam Montembeault takes playing time off him.