Fowler made 22 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Fowler put on a goaltending clinic with Jesper Wallstedt through the first two periods, as the two young netminders stopped all 32 shots they faced between them. Bobby Brink finally opened the scoring early in the third after picking Josh Anderson's pocket at the Minnesota blue line for a clear breakaway on Fowler, and there wasn't much the 21-year-old goalie could do on Kirill Kaprizov's game-winner, a power-play tally that came on a one-timer from the faceoff dot. Fowler hasn't been saddled with a regulation loss since Oct. 8, going a remarkable 8-0-2 over his last 10 starts with a 2.05 GAA and .930 save percentage as he locks down the top spot in the Montreal crease.