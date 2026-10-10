Fowler will guard the home crease in Saturday's clash with the Red Wings, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Fowler will have the opportunity to tidy things up Saturday after he yielded three goals in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Nashville. Montreal likely wants to see an extended showcase of what the 21-year-old netminder can currently provide to the team, as he was called up from AHL Laval due to Sam Montembeault's lower body injury. Fowler proved that he can be effective at the NHL level last season, where he compiled a 9-6-2 record, a 2.43 GAA, a .908 save percentage and a shutout across 17 regular-season appearances. Saturday's clash is an opportune spot for the young netminder to get back on track, as the Red Wings have won just one of their four contests to open the new season. Therefore, Fowler is one of the top streaming options between the pipes ahead of Saturday's busy slate of games.