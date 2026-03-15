Fowler will protect the home net against the Ducks on Sunday.

Fowler will get the second half of the Canadiens' back-to-back after Jakub Dobes played in Saturday's 4-2 loss to San Jose. The 21-year-old Fowler is coming off a 32-save performance in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa. He has a 5-4-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 11 NHL appearances this season. Anaheim sits 13th in the league with 3.20 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.