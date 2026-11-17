Fowler stopped 23 of 26 shots on net in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

While Fowler was dialed in for nearly the first half of Monday's contest, he faltered down the stretch, as he allowed an even-strength and shorthanded tally to Will Cuylle in the second period. Overall, the 21-year-old Fowler now holds a 9-2-2 record, a 2.21 GAA, two shutouts and a .923 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. After posting a seven-game win streak near the start of the 2026-27 campaign, he's taken a step back as of late with a 2-1-2 record over his last five outings. Fowler remains a viable option in all two-goalie fantasy formats moving forward.