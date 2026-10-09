Fowler turned away 15 of 18 shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Fowler's first start of the 2026-27 regular season left some to be desired, but he performed better than the final score indicates due to a pair of empty-net tallies in the final moments of regulation. The 21-year-old netminder tended to a clean first period, a solid first 15 minutes of the second period, and a tidy first 16 and a half minutes of the third before he allowed the go-ahead goal. With Sam Montembeault (undisclosed) undergoing further testing to reveal the extent of his injury, Fowler projects to play a complementary role to Jakub Dobes for the time being. Fowler just missed out on making the Canadiens' Opening Night roster, so if he can impress while he's up from AHL Laval, he could cement his NHL roster spot moving forward.