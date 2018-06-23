Canadiens' Jacob Olofsson: Well-rounded forward headed Montreal
Olofsson was drafted 56th overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
While it may be a stretch to pencil Olofsson in as a future top-six center for the Habs, his hockey sense allows him to fill a variety of roles for a club. The big Swede has good size (6-foot-2, 195 pounds), a decent amount of skill, and has displayed a willingness to compete in his own zone. Olofsson's game is more well-rounded than your average 18-year-old and he could move quickly through the Montreal system. It wouldn't be a shock to see Olofsson playing in the AHL after just one more season in Sweden.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...