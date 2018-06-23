Canadiens' Jacob Olofsson: Well-rounded forward headed to Habs

Olofsson was drafted 56th overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

While it may be a stretch to pencil Olofsson in as a future top-six center for the Habs, his hockey sense allows him to fill a variety of roles for a hockey club. The big Swede has good size (6-foot-2, 195 pounds), a decent amount of skill, and has displayed a willingness to compete in his own zone. Olofsson's game is more well-rounded than your average 18-year-old and he could move quickly through the Montreal system. It wouldn't be a shock to see Olofsson playing in the AHL after just one more season in Sweden.