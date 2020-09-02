The Blues traded Allen and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Canadiens on Wednesday in exchange for 2020 third- and seventh-round picks.

Allen should take over as the No. 2 option in goal behind Carey Price for at least the 2020-21 campaign, after which Allen will become an unrestricted free agent. With more and more teams trying to cut down on the workloads for their starting netminders, Allen could see action in upwards of 20-to-25 games next season, though it would almost certainly take an injury for him to supplant Price atop the depth chart.