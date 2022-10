Allen and the Canadiens have agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $3.85 million per season.

The 32-year-old netminder will receive $4.4 million in 2023-24 and $3.3 million the following season. He is expected to be the Canadiens number one netminder this season with Carey Price gone for the season and possibly his career. Allen had a tough season in 2021-22, going 9-20-4 with a 3.30 GAA and a .905 save percentage, but should rebound with 20-plus wins if he is able to remain healthy.