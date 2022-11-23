Allen saved 31 of 38 shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 blowout loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

Allen had a night to forget Tuesday while posting a save percentage of .816 against a Buffalo team that was on an eight game losing skid prior to tonight's contest. Although the 32-year-old netminder has been struggling this season by failing to keep his save percentage over the .900 mark, a home loss to the struggling Sabres was definitely not what the Habs had in mind. As Allen will look to regroup in the coming days, it would not be surprising for the team to turn to his fellow teammate Sam Montembeault in their upcoming matchup against Columbus this Wednesday.