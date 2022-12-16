Allen stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Allen allowed a pair of goals in 28 seconds late in the first period to put Montreal in a 2-0 hole. Cole Caufield tied the game with two goals in the third before John Klingberg would score the eventual winner for Anaheim later in the frame. It was a decent showing for Allen despite the loss. He's allowed three goals or fewer in his last four starts despite facing more than 30 shots in each. The 32-year-old netminder is now 9-11-0 with a .901 save percentage on the year.