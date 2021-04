Allen gave up three goals on 30 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flames on Friday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Allen kept things close through two periods, but Sean Monahan had the decisive goal for the Flames in the third. The 30-year-old Allen slipped to 8-9-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 21 contests. A starting goalie for Saturday's second half of a back-to-back with the Flames hasn't been named.