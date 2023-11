Allen stopped 32 of 35 shots in the Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.

Allen was solid Thursday, posting a .914 save percentage in the game, but was outdueled by Connor Ingram to take his first regulation loss of the season. Allen now posts a 3-1-1 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He should continue to split starts with Sam Montembeault for the time being.