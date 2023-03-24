Allen made 17 saves in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Montreal actually out-shot Boston 31-21, but bad bounces and bad defensive play gave the Bruins an early 2-0 lead and the Habs never recovered. Allen remains winless in March, going 0-6-1 with a brutal 4.88 GAA and .853 save percentage, but with his team playing for nothing but better positioning in the draft lottery, the netminder will likely continue to see regular work over the final weeks.