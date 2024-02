Allen will guard the home cage Saturday against the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen had a rough go in his last start, allowing seven goals in a loss to St. Louis. The 33-year-old netminder will look to rebound against a Caps team averaging 2.38 goals per game, the third-lowest mark in the league. Allen is 5-10-3 with an .895 save percentage and 3.63 GAA this season.