Allen turned aside 25 shots during Saturday's 5-4 shootout victory over the visiting Flyers.

Allen rebounded from allowing two goals in the opening 2:55 Saturday. The 32-year-old netminder clinched the come-from-behind triumph by denying all three skaters - Owen Tippett, Morgan Frost and Kevin Hayes - during the shootout. Allen, who improved to 6-6-0, helped the Canadiens snap a two-game losing streak.