Allen stopped 19 of 22 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

Allowing three goals is normally a ticket to a loss for the Canadiens, whose pop-gun offense hasn't helped Allen much while he's filled in for Carey Price (concussion). However, they dug deep Friday to come back from a 3-1 deficit and pull out the win for Allen, his fifth in the last 12 starts. He's allowed at least three goals in eight of those 12 games, while posting an .896 save percentage. It's unclear if Allen will start the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday against Ottawa.