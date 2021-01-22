Allen stopped 14 of 17 shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

The Canadiens' defense limited the Canucks' opportunities, but Allen wasn't very sharp on the few shots that got through. Luckily for him, the Canadiens' scored seven times, including two while shorthanded and one on the power play. The 30-year-old goalie has won both of his starts this year, while allowing four goals on 43 shots. It'll likely be Carey Price in goal for the conclusion of the three-game set versus the Canucks on Saturday.