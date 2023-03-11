Allen will defend the home crease versus New Jersey on Saturday,

Allen is 0-2-1 in his last three starts, giving up 10 goals on 100 shots. Overall, Allen is 14-20-3 with a 3.35 GAA and .898 save percentage. He will have a tough matchup versus New Jersey, who is third in the overall NHL standings with 90 points in 64 games.

