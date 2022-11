Allen will start Tuesday's home game against San Jose, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Allen will look to bounce back after allowing seven goals on 38 shots in a 7-2 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 22. He has a 6-7-0 record this season with a 3.61 GAA and an .891 save percentage. San Jose has gone winless in three games (0-2-1) going into Tuesday's tilt.