Allen made 17 saves Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Allen was bowled over by the duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who each put up four points. And by the steady stream of penalties taken by his team -- the Oilers converted three straight power-play situations in the second. Allen has just one win in his last four starts and he's allowed 15 goals in those three losses. He's a tough activation in any fantasy format.