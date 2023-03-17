Allen took the loss Thursday as the Canadiens were downed 9-5 by the Panthers, replacing Sam Montembeault early in the first period but then giving up six goals on 18 shots in a little over a period's worth of ice time.

Montembeault gave up three quick goals to get the hook, but Allen's performance was bad enough that Habs coach Martin St. Louis was forced to turn the team's crease into a revolving door and put Montembeault back in. Allen is having a disastrous March, coughing up six goals in two straight appearances and going 0-5-1 in six games with a 5.03 GAA and .858 save percentage. Both Montreal goalies are radioactive for fantasy purposes right now -- the team's surrendered 21 goals in its last three games -- but Allen in particular cannot be used until he offers proof he's snapped out of this funk.