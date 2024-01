Allen made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Allen played well enough but has allowed at least three goals in five straight starts. He lost four of those games. Allen is 5-9-3 with a 3.43 GAA and .901 save percentage in 17 starts. Those numbers are pedestrian, but they've come behind a subpar squad. The Habs will likely try to trade him before the deadline. His value would go up, even as a backup with a competitive team.