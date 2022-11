Allen turned aside 34 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

New jersey's final goal was scored into an empty net. Allen kept the red-hot Devils off the board in the first period, but once Jack Hughes beat him early in the second on the power play, the floodgates opened. It's the fourth time in his last six starts Allen has given up at least four goals, and his 5-6-0 record on the season is matched by a shaky 3.29 GAA and .901 save percentage.