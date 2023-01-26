Allen (upper body) was cleared to return to game action Wednesday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens sent Cayden Primeau back to AHL Laval, so Allen could play as soon as Thursday against Detroit. At the very least, he'll be the backup on the bench to Sam Montembeault, who has shined while Allen's been unavailable. Montembeault may get the start Thursday, but it would benefit the team for Allen to make at least one start before the Canadiens go on a 10-day break beginning Feb. 1. After facing Detroit, Montreal has games against Ottawa on Saturday (away) and next Tuesday (home).