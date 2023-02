Allen turned aside all 22 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

He didn't face more than nine shots in any period, as the Montreal defense made life fairly easy for Allen en route to his first shutout of the season. Since returning from an upper-body injury in late January, the 32-year-old goalie is 2-1-1 with a .911 save percentage, and he may be reclaiming the No. 1 job from Sam Montembeault.