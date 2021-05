Allen made 19 saves on 20 shots in relief of Cayden Primeau in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Allen stabilized the Canadiens' goaltending in the final two periods, although the offense wasn't able to overcome the deficit. The 30-year-old Allen remains at 11-11-4 with a 2.62 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 27 outings. Allen should be considered likely to start Saturday's rematch with the Leafs.