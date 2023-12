Allen will guard the crease versus Winnipeg on the road Monday, Marc Denis of RDS reports.

Allen is mired in a seven-game winless streak, going 0-6-1 with a 4.22 GAA over that stretch. Having said that, the netminder's last win came against the Jets when he gave up three goals on 45 shots Oct. 28. With the Habs keeping three goalies on the 23-man roster, Allen figures to continue to see limited starts this season, limiting him to mid-range fantasy value at best.