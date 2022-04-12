Allen will miss the remainder of the campaign with a groin injury.

Although Allen is done for the year, he's expected to make a full recovery in time for next season's training camp. For now, it appears as though Carey Price (knee) will play in 2022-23, but it remains to be seen if he'll still be with the Canadiens or perhaps playing elsewhere in search of a Stanley Cup. If Price is with Montreal, it's safe to assume Allen's workload will be significantly reduced next year. However, if Price is suiting up for a different team, Allen should have a similar workload to what he took on in 2021-22. Allen will finish the season having gone 9-20-4 with a 3.30 GAA and .905 save percentage through 35 appearances.