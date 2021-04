Allen made 21 saves in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Elias Lindholm beat him on the power play midway through the first period, but otherwise Allen shut down the Calgary offense. The 30-year-old netminder has alternated wins and losses over his last eight starts, perfectly mirroring his 9-9-4 record on the season, but his 2.49 GAA and .913 save percentage probably deserves a better mark.