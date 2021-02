Allen matched his season high with 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa on Sunday.

It was a solid statistical performance by Allen, but he might want another shot at the first two Ottawa goals, both of which Allen got a piece of but not enough to prevent the puck from popping up and over him on both occasions. The 30-year-old has had a terrific season sharing the workload with Carey Price, going 4-2-1 with a 2.14 GAA and .932 save percentage.