Allen will face the Predators at home Sunday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Allen is stuck in a brutal rut, going 0-5-1 with an .871 save percentage over his last six appearances. Sunday will be his first outing since Dec. 2 as he's seemingly losing work to Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau. For the season, Allen is 3-5-2 with an .898 save percentage.