Allen stopped 34 of 45 shots in Monday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Flames.

Allen was sharp in the winning effort, allowing just a power-play goal to Jonathan Huberdeau in the second period en route to a Montreal victory. It's been an up-and-down season for the 32-year-old netminder as he's often tasked with facing a high volume of shots behind a young Canadiens defense. With Monday's win, Allen improves to 9-10-0 with a .901 save percentage.