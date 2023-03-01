Allen stopped 38 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

It took the Canadiens' offense until the third period to get on the board, but Allen's strong play throughout allowed them to rally for the win. The 32-year-old has won four of his last five starts while allowing just 10 goals over that span. He improved to 14-18-2 with a 3.35 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 34 contests. The Canadiens have a back-to-back up next -- they visit the Kings on Thursday and the Ducks on Friday, so Allen and Sam Montembeault should each get a start later in the week.