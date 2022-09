Allen is set to guard the home cage against Winnipeg on Thursday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Allen stopped all 18 shots he faced in Monday's preseason matchup with New Jersey before Cayden Primeau stepped in for the second half of that contest. Looking ahead to Opening Night, the 32-year-old Allen will be tasked with carrying the load this season and could see his highest games played total since 2017-18 when he featured in 59 games for the Blues.