Allen will start at home against the Blues on Sunday.

Allen has a 5-9-3 record, 3.43 GAA and .901 save percentage in 17 contests this season. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last five outings. Sam Montembeault started the front end of Montreal's back-to-back set Saturday against the Stars, leaving Allen a comparatively easier matchup against a Blues team that's averaging 2.84 goals per game -- seventh-fewest in the NHL.