Allen is set to be in net for Thursday's road game versus Arizona, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Allen is off to a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign, posting a 3-0-1 record, 2.63 GAA and .930 save percentage in four contests. He's traditionally done well against Arizona too, going 8-2-0 with a 1.46 GAA and a .946 save percentage in 11 career outings, so the stage might be set for him to extend his current winning streak to four games. Arizona has a 4-4-1 record while averaging 3.33 goals per game this year.