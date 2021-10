Allen did not practice with teammates Monday but is expected to start Tuesday against the Sharks, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Allen has been strong over his first two starts but has received little offensive support. He has a 2.05 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage, while Montreal's offense scored two goals for him. With no back-to-backs until the end of the month, Allen could be in the cage for the next six games.