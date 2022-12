Allen will guard the visiting crease in Calgary on Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Allen started Tuesday's tilt against the Sharks and gave up three goals on 23 shots in a 4-0 loss. He is 6-8-0 with a 3.57 GAA and an .890 save percentage this season. He will take on the Flames, who are averaging 3.05 goals per game this season.