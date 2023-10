Allen will defend the home net versus the Capitals on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen gave up five goals Opening Night in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. He has sat on the bench the last two games as Sam Montembeault went 1-1-0, giving up seven goals on 65 shots. Allen was hung out to dry in his only appearance against the Capitals last season, giving up nine goals on 40 shots in a 9-2 shellacking.