Allen will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Blackhawks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen played well in his last start Sunday against the Oilers, turning aside 29 of 31 shots en route to a 6-2 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a favorable home matchup with a Chicago team that's 6-14-2 on the road this year.