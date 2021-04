Allen will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus Calgary, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Allen was decent in his last start Wednesday against Calgary, turning aside 30 of 33 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 11th loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and secure his seventh win of the campaign in a rematch with the same Flames squad Friday.