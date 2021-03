Allen will patrol the crease during Thursday's game versus Winnipeg, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen was decent in his last start Saturday against the Jets, stopping 19 of 21 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth loss of the season due to weak goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and snap his three-game losing streak in a home matchup with the same Winnipeg club Thursday.