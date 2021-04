Allen will tend the home twine in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

Carey Price (upper body) is still out, so Allen will make a fourth straight start. Allen was quite impressive before Price got hurt, posting a .922 save percentage through 12 appearances. However, he's now lost three straight games while accruing an .867 save percentage. The Maple Leafs present a tough challenge, as they've won six straight contests while averaging 3.8 goals.