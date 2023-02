Allen will defend the home crease against Edmonton on Sunday, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Allen gave up five goals on only 29 shots in his last start on Jan. 31, as Ottawa won 5-4. Allen is 10-17-2 with a 3.58 GAA and .891 save percentage this season. He will face the high-scoring Oilers, who found the back of the net only once Thursday in a 2-1 shootout loss to Philadelphia. Despite the poor showing, the Oilers are still second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.73 goals per game.