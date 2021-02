Allen will patrol the crease for Thursday's home tilt with the Oilers, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Allen will see some action after Carey Price suffered a loss against Toronto on Wednesday. The veteran goaltender has been terrific in his first year with Montreal, recording a .940 save percentage and 1.81 GAA through five games. Over the last eight games, he and Price have alternated every start, a trend that could continue if Allen keeps up his hot start.