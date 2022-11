Allen will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus Buffalo, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Allen wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Flyers, surrendering four goals on just 29 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his seventh victory of the season in a home matchup with a free-falling Sabres squad that's lost eight straight contests.