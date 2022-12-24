Allen turned aside 32 of 35 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to the host Stars.

Allen, who is 1-4-1 in his past six starts, was staked a 2-0 lead by the 22-minute mark but surrendered four unanswered tallies, suffering the loss. In his last outing, the 32-year-old netminder made 34 saves during an overtime defeat to the Avalanche on Wednesday. Facing a Stars squad that entered Friday averaging 3.78 goals over their past nine outings, Allen (9-13-1) allowed three power-play markers on 11 shots, stopping all 23 even-strength attempts he faced.